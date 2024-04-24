14-year-old boy wanted in Dayton double murder arrested in Illinois

Apr. 24—A 14-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing two other teens in Dayton last month was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Peoria, Illinois Tuesday afternoon.

The teen is facing murder charges in the deaths of 17-year-old Javonta Morgan and 14-year-old Corey Prater in Montgomery County Juvenile Court. The Dayton Daily News is not naming him because he is not being tried as an adult at this time.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office previously said it's too early to determine if they will motion to move the case to adult court.

The teen was arrested by the U.S. Marshals' Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team with assistance from the Great Lakes Regional Task Force, Peoria Police Department and Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit.

He is being held in a Peoria County juvenile facility and is waiting extradition back to Ohio.

"The U.S. Marshals and Dayton Police Department have a long-standing partnership on the task force," said U.S. Marshal Michael D. Black. "The safe capture of this fugitive is the result of the hard work done by the Dayton PD investigators and our nationwide network of fugitive task forces. We will continue to work with and support our partners to locate violent suspects who attempt to evade arrest."

Around 7:20 p.m. on March 14, Dayton police responded to the 1600 block of Miami Chapel Road near Louise Troy Elementary School on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a male performing CPR on a boy, said Lt. Steven Bauer. The teen, later identified as Prater, was transported to Dayton Children's Hosptal where he was pronounced dead.

"Another victim, a 17-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital via private conveyance where he too succumbed to his injuries," Bauer added. The 17-year-old was later identified as Morgan.

Multiple people called 911 to report the shooting.

"There was a group of kids out here playing and some little boy just got shot," a 911 caller said. "I didn't really see what happened. I heard the gunshots and now a little boy is laying right here in the field and everybody just scattered.

Another caller told Montgomery County Regional Dispatch a group of boys were outside fighting.

U.S. Marshals also arreted 29-year-old Davion Clark, who is wanted on a federal supervised release violation, in Illinois. He is being held in the Peoria County Jail pending extradition to Ohio.