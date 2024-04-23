139th District voters deciding special election, Republican primary

Voters in parts of Pike and Wayne counties have a special election for the 139th District to vote in on Tuesday, and Republican voters in the district also have a primary election.

The special election is to fill the remainder of the term vacated by former state Rep. Joe Adams. Voters will choose Jeff Olsommer, a Republican and current Sterling Township supervisor, or Robin Schooley Skibber, a Democrat and retired Pike County Area Agency on Aging director.

In the Republican primary election to determine candidates for the next full term, Olsommer is running against Matthew Contreras, a small business owner. Skibber is unopposed on the Democratic ballot.

Other legislative primary races in Pike and Wayne counties are not contested.

State Rep. Jonathan Fritz is running unopposed in the Republican primary for another term representing the 111th District. No Democrat is on the other ballot.

In the 189th District, state Rep. Tarah Probst is the only Democrat running and Lisa VanWhy is the only Republican.

In the 8th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright is unopposed in the Democratic primary and Rob Bresnahan Jr. is unopposed in the Republican primary.

For statewide races, both parties have contested primaries for attorney general and Democrats will choose candidates for auditor general and treasurer.

