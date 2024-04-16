13-year-old girl arrested for shooting younger brother in Brooklyn

A 13-year-old girl was arrested and charged after a gun she was playing with went off and wounded her younger brother in Brooklyn.

The teen and her 11-year-old brother were visiting family friends at the Brownsville Houses at the corner of Howard and Atlantic Aves. April 8 and spent most of the day hanging out in an apartment and third-floor hallway, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a Tuesday news briefing.

As the girl, her brother and several other kids played in the hallway, the 13-year-old pulled out a gun and showed it off, demonstrating how she could hide it in the palm of her hand, Kenny said.

The gun went off and struck the boy in the left arm, he added.

The young victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was treated for a broken arm.

The boy initially lied to police, saying he was shot outside by a man wearing a hood, but cops traced blood back to the apartment.

Two days later, cops arrested the boy’s sister and charged her with criminal possession of a weapon.

The kids’ mother cooperated with the investigation, but it was not clear where the girl got the gun.

She was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Her name was not released due to her age.