13-year-old calls 911 from car, says mom is ‘drunk and driving recklessly,’ NE cops say

A 13-year-old called 911 to report her mother who was drunk driving, Nebraska authorities said.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about 6 p.m. on May 11 from a girl who said her mother was “drunk and driving recklessly,” Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said in a May 13 news briefing posted to Facebook.

Deputies arrived to find the 13-year-old standing outside the vehicle crying, Houchin said.

The girl’s mother, a 38-year-old from Lincoln, showed signs of alcohol impairment, and deputies discovered an open bottle of brandy inside the vehicle, according to Houchin.

The teen told investigators “at one point her mom was driving 95 mph and she was scared,” according to the chief deputy.

“It would take a lot for a 13-year-old to call in on their mother,” Houchin said. “She must have been horrified and I feel very bad for her.”

Authorities could not book the woman in jail immediately because she became unresponsive, Houchin said.

After being released from the hospital, she was jailed on charges of felony child abuse, DUI, DUI with a passenger under 16, willful reckless driving, possession and consuming open alcohol in a vehicle, authorities said.

“We are thankful this turned out the best it could and the 13-year-old is safe,” Houchin said.

Lancaster County, home to Lincoln, is about a 50-mile drive southwest from Omaha.

