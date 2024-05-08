121-home development near DeLand SunRail gets approval

Plans for a 121-house development near the future DeLand SunRail station received approval on Tuesday.

The Volusia County Council voted 5-2 to approve a rezoning and Comprehensive Plan change for about 42 acres at 2433 West New York Ave. It would also connect with Grand Avenue. The zoning is changing from Rural Agricultural to Planned Unit Development. The Comprehensive Plan designation for the land is changing from Rural to Commercial and Urban Low Intensity.

The project will also include 36,000 square feet of commercial uses along State Road 44.

The site is about two miles west of North Spring Garden Avenue and will be about a mile's walking distance from the DeLand SunRail station. The station is expected to open this summer at 2491 Old New York Ave.

Some cited concerns about traffic safety near the development around West New York Avenue, which is also S.R. 44, and Grand Avenue. District 1 Councilman Don Dempsey said there have been many wrecks in the area, including fatal crashes such as an incident he was connected to as an attorney.

"It's dangerous there, guys," Dempsey said.

District 4 Commissioner and Vice Chair Troy Kent said he wanted to see fewer homes.

"It's like house on top of house," Kent said.

A SunRail train is shown at the station in DeBary on Monday, April 29, 2024.

Chairman Jeff Brower voted against both the rezoning and Comprehensive Plan change. Kent voted for the Comprehensive Plan change, which the council voted on first, and then voted against the rezoning. He said he wanted a fountain on the site.

Dempsey voted against the Comprehensive Plan change but voted for the rezoning because the council added a stipulation to address his concerns about how traffic would enter and leave the site along S.R. 44.

Amenities of the project will include a dog park, pocket parks, a playground and a multi-use trail, according to the development team's presentation.

The project would provide right-of-way for and connect with the Spring-to-Spring Trail. The trail is expected to be about 26 miles and go from DeLeon Springs State Park to Gemini Springs Park once completed, according to Volusia County.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: DeLand development near future SunRail station gets OK