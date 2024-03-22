Development with 121 houses, commercial use could be coming near DeLand SunRail stop

New development being considered near the future DeLand SunRail station would bring new businesses and residents just north of the area and tie into the Spring-to-Spring Trail.

The proposed development is on about 42 acres at 2433 W. New York Ave. and about 2 miles west of North Spring Garden Avenue. The site is about a mile's walking distance from the future DeLand SunRail station, which is scheduled to open this summer at 2491 Old New York Ave. ― SunRail allows people to bring their bicycles on the train.

The development would include 121 single-family residential units and 36,000 square feet of commercial uses along State Road 44. If the project is approved, work on the residential side of the development would start in 2025. Work on the commercial side would start in 2030.

Michael Woods, attorney for the project, shared details at Thursday's Planning and Land Development Regulation Commission meeting.

If approved, the project would provide right-of-way to help complete the Spring-to-Spring Trail, which would connect with part of the development. The Spring-to-Spring Trail is expected to stretch about 26 miles from DeLeon Springs State Park to Gemini Springs Park in DeBary, according to Volusia County.

"It's a fantastic amenity, and we're real excited to be able to put houses right on it," Woods said.

Woods sought the planning commission's support for a rezoning and a Comprehensive Plan amendment to complete the project. If approved, the zoning would change from Rural Agricultural to Planned Unit Development. The Comprehensive Plan designation for the land would change from Rural to Commercial and Urban Low Intensity.

The planning commission voted 4-2 to recommend approval to the County Council after an initial 3-3 vote.

Some members raised concerns about the project contributing to flooding and traffic in the area.

"Rush hour is a major problem right now," board member Stony Sixma said.

Board Chairman Ronnie Mills changed his vote to recommend approval and break the tie, but he said he wanted at least some "no" votes so that the council would consider the commission's concerns. Mills also voiced concern about the possibility of residents dealing with odor from construction debris from a nearby landfill.

Woods responded to the concern via email to The News-Journal.

"We don’t believe this will be a concern for our residents," he said.

Guests board the SunRail train during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new SunRail expansion station in DeLand, Monday, May 22, 2023.

Woods also said via email that the project won't contribute to flooding issues at surrounding properties.

"No, our engineers are very aware of the unique drainage issues presenting themselves elsewhere in the (southeast) portion of the city," Woods said. "There is no indication of any such conditions here and the site will be engineered to contain its runoff on-site."

SunRail system moving closer to transition

SunRail connects Volusia County with Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties across about 50 miles and 16 stations, including one in DeBary. It began operating in 2014, and the Florida Department of Transportation pays for and operates the system with guidance from the Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission.

Officials from the city of Orlando and Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties ― including County Council Chair Jeff Brower ― lead the commission. The Commuter Rail Commission is expected to fully take over the system through "a third-party operating entity" starting on Jan. 1, 2028, according to Volusia County.

As part of the transition in the system's leadership, the local government partners are expected to start funding operations in 2025 while the FDOT is still running the system. The first fiscal year is expected to cost up to $63 million, and the share covered by each government depends on a formula.

Volusia County will probably spend about $6 million to $7 million a year for SunRail under the current system hours, County Manager George Recktenwald said.

"If the nights and weekends are added then I think you might be approaching more like the $9-10 million range," he said.

The county can decline to participate in expanded service if that is considered for the SunRail system.

The County Council this week voted in support of the transition plan and updated governance agreement, which included the cost.

The Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday in the LYNX Central Station Administration Building in Orlando. Agenda information will be posted at least three days before the meeting at https://corporate.sunrail.com. People can join the meeting by phone by calling 415-930-5229 and dialing access code 422-034-428.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: New DeLand development would link into bike trail near SunRail station