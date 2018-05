No surprise here, but Donald stayed pretty busy running his multinational corporation (and now, the United States), so the parenting falls on Melania. "He didn't change diapers and I am completely fine with that. It is not important to me. It's all about what works for you," she told Parenting in 2015. "It's very important to know the person you're with. And we know our roles."

