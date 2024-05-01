12-year-old boy found in alley was killed by hit-and-run driver, Indiana cops say

A 12-year-old boy’s body was found in an alley after Indianapolis police say he was hit by a car.

Now, his family and police are searching for the driver who left him there.

On April 26 around 9:20 a.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of someone down in an alley, and officers found a boy in the road with “injuries consistent with trauma,” police said in a news release.

The child, now identified as Monterious Crowe, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office said his injuries “were consistent with being struck by a vehicle,” according to police.

Crowe left his house around 6:30 a.m. and was found dead a few hours later, but his family wasn’t informed of his death until April 28, WISH reported.

According to news reports, the boy didn’t have identification and was admitted to the hospital as a John Doe.

His family said they believe he may have been running away from someone when the incident happened, according to WISH and WTHR.

“Whoever you are ... run him over and leave his body for dead in an alley ... you have to answer to God,” Crowe’s aunt, Zakiya Cole Morris, told WTHR.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact the IMPD at 317-327-6549 or e-mail Detective Eric Snow at Eric.Snow@indy.gov.

