11-year-old graduates California junior college, has one piece of advice: 'Never give up'

A handout photo of Athena Elling in cap and gown at Irvine Valley College. Elling will be the school's youngest graduate

Eleven-year-old Athena Elling's cap and gown may be a lot smaller than most of her fellow classmates graduating from junior college on Thursday, but her degree is a pretty big deal.

Along with graduates who are predominately between 19 and 21 years old, Athena will walk across the stage to get her degree from Irvine Valley College in Irvine, California, on Thursday evening. She is graduating with cum laude honors and getting her associate's degree in liberal arts.

Athena's mother, Christina Chow, told USA TODAY in an interview ahead of the graduation that the community college allowed her daughter to explore a wide array of interests.

"In the past year, she has wanted to be a divorce attorney, an allergist, and an actor," Chow said. "We've tried not to say no to anything she's expressed interest in."

Elling family holds first and second place for youngest grad

This is not the first time the Elling family has a much younger graduate at Irvine Valley College.

Athena's brother, Tycho Elling, nabbed the record for youngest graduate from the Orange County community college one year ago, also at the age of 11.

Naturally, a bit of sibling rivalry drove Athena to beat her big brother.

"My brother also graduated with an AA just a couple days before he turned 12 and when he did it, I really also wanted to do that," Elling said

Handout image of Tycho Elling at Irvine Valley College.

The family consulted with counselors at the college and found that the liberal arts degree could be finished in time to set the new record.

Chow described Tycho, who now studies at the University of California-Irvine, as "hyper-focused" and Athena is a natural extrovert.

Athena has a second-degree black belt in taekwondo and studies acting and dance outside of the college.

"We've been lucky that she has so many interests because like her taekwondo you know, classmates are her age, her dance classmates are her age" Chow said. "The fact that she had so many additional outside interests, was really kind of a blessing."

College atmosphere provides worldly exposure

Athena told USA TODAY that she absorbed the value of learning from community college students who had a wide array of motives to further their education.

"I love how to see how they're taking classes just because they really enjoy the subjects," she said. "I get to learn so much from them, because they always know so much more"

Chow recognized that the exposure to multiple generations of learners allowed Elling to learn lessons that extend beyond the lecture hall.

Young grad gives advice

Thursday's ceremony will not be the last time Athena will grace the Irvine Valley College campus. The graduate told USA TODAY that she intends to complete multiple other associate's degrees

"She had me email and also asked her counselor if she can get her credit limit lifted," Chow said. "She said now that she has an associate's (degree) doesn't that prove she can handle the work. She wanted to take more diverse classes and more credits even over the summer."

When asked if she had any advice for the generally much older graduating class of 2024, Athena simply said: "Just never give up."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 11-year-old girl graduates from Southern California community college