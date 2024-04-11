11-year-old Georgia girl dies saving her dog from house fire; services set

The funeral of an 11-year-old girl from Georgia who died trying to save her dog from a burning home over the weekend is scheduled for Friday.

The Conner-Westbury Funeral Home in Griffin, Georgia will be holding the service for Katelynn Elizabeth Simonds after she passed away at her home on April 6.

Spalding County firefighters told WAGA-TV in Atlanta that the fire occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the family's home outside Griffin city limits. Investigators believe the fire originated downstairs and that no foul play is suspected, according to the TV station.

"At the conclusion of the investigation, based on information obtained, the fire was determined to have been accidental in nature," Capt. Rocky White, a Spalding County Fire Marshal, told WAGA-TV.

'She was a loving daughter,' Katelynn Simonds' mother says

Katelynn was in the home when the blaze began, but instead of leaving, she went upstairs to grab her dog named "Little Man," WAGA-TV reported. The two would not make it out of the fire, Katelynn's family told the TV station.

"Katelynn was the happiest little girl full of life, loved to laugh," her mom, Kristy Beecher Rollins, told WAGA-TV. "I will remember my sweet baby by her big heart, her sweet smile and all the ways she has helped others."

Born in Riverdale, Georgia on Sept. 26, 2012, Katelynn was a fifth grader at Cowan Road Elementary School in Griffin, according to the Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Katelynn was also a cheerleader for the Spalding County Recreation Department, the funeral home said.

"She was a loving daughter with a generous spirit, beautiful heart and a wonderful smile," according to the funeral home. "Her favorite colors were pink and purple, she loved to dance and was always making jewelry for herself, her friends and her family."

Family friend organizes GoFundMe for Katelynn Simonds' family to 'rebuild their lives'

A friend of Katelynn's mother, Meredith Smith, created a GoFundMe to help the family "rebuild their lives." The fundraiser has a $25,000 goal and $9,320 has been raised so far.

"I have known Kristy for most of our lives, our moms were best friends," Smith wrote on the GoFundMe page. "This is the worst thing that could happen to a parent. Its unfathomable the pain and anguish she feels."

Katelynn is survived by her mother, Kristy (Kevin) Rollins; brother, David Simonds; sisters, Amanda Bazzett (Bruce), Tonya Fox (Caine); grandmother, Sandra Florence; nephews and nieces, Alexander Bazzett, Bailey Bazzett, Ariel Fox, Corbin Fox; God-grandparents, Laurie and Chris Wells; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

