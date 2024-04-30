11-year-old boy killed when shooters open fire on his home in Paulding County

The family of an 11-year-old boy shot to death inside his home says he was an innocent bystander.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Paulding County, where she talked to Zander Whatley’s parents.

Whatley’s father asked Washington asked not to identify him because he said the shooters are still on the loose. He said that last night, a group of young men who had an issue with one of his other sons pulled up to the family’s home on Ruth Way and opened fire.

Everyone survived except for Zander.

