11-year-old, 14-year-old injured in double-shooting in southwest Atlanta, police say
Atlanta police are investigating after they say two children were shot at a home in southwest Atlanta.
On Sunday night, police confirmed that an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old were shot on Omaha Road Southwest.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
One of the victims was driven to a Shell gas station on Campbellton Road.
The identities and conditions of the victims are unknown.
At this time, details are limited.
TRENDING STORIES:
Police investigating murder of Meriweather Co. high school student after 2 found shot in car
10-year-old girl stabbed during argument in southeast Atlanta, police said
Man asked to leave Atlanta lounge, comes back to start shootout with security: APD
Investigators are on both scenes gathering more information.
The investigation is ongoing.
Channel 2 Action News will have more details LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: