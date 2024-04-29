Sheriff says ‘serial killer’ arrested after killing 2 women in east Orange County

Orange County Sheriff John Mina announced Monday that his detectives arrested a man whom he described as a “serial killer.”

Mina said Carlos Baez-Nieves confessed to killing two women within a month of each other.

The first victim was found on the side of a road March 14.

Her cause of death was not immediately clear, but it was later determined to be from strangulation, Mina said.

He said another victim was found dead from strangulation a few weeks later later in the same area.

Deputies said both women were prostitutes and were murdered after having sex with Baez-Nieves.

Investigators said surveillance video linked Baez-Nieves to the murders because his truck was seen in the area where they were picked up.

Baez-Nieves is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Mina said that if not for Baez-Nieves’ arrest, he might have killed again. He said that the premeditated murders meet his standards for the definition of a serial killer as well as those of the FBI.

