11 Cares Hard to Recycle Collection at the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills

Old televisions, computers and tires – you can’t leave them on your curb, so we have a solution.

WPXI is partnering with the Pennsylvania Resources Council and Allegheny County Health Department for a Hard to Recycle Collection.

Join us on Saturday, May 11th at the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills.

Registration is required. Click here to register and for more information on items that can be recycled at the event.

11 Cares is sponsored by 84 Lumber, Clearview Federal Credit Union, Duquesne Light Company, Edgar Snyder & Associates and Highmark Wholecare.

