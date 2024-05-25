101-year-old D-Day veteran honored in Las Vegas ahead of 80th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A 101-year-old World War II veteran was honored by the City of Las Vegas Friday, as he gets ready to return to Normandy, France for the anniversary of D-Day.

Onofrio “No-No” Zicari, who many refer to as a national treasure, is the last known D-Day veteran in Las Vegas

“It’s just amazing,” Zicari said. “I didn’t know anybody knew me.”

A 101-year-old World War II veteran was honored by the City of Las Vegas Friday, as he gets ready to return to Normandy, France for the anniversary of D-Day. (KLAS)

He spoke with 8 News Now about storming Omaha Beach in Normandy, France on June 6, 1944.

“It was a war, period,” Zicari said. “I don’t like to talk about it, but I’m here.”

“No-No” was one of many honored at Police Memorial Park near Cheyenne Avenue and the 215, with 4,080 American flags planted for all the brave men and women who lost their lives fighting for our country.

“Seeing all these flags here,” Vincent Palmeri Junior told 8 News Now. “It gives me a chill up and down my spine.”

Palmeri is a Vietnam veteran and two-time Purple Heart recipient. He called events like this crucial to remember the fallen and shine a light on the issues others face after combat.

“You’re in Vietnam fighting one day, and the next day you’re back home trying to become a civilian,” Palmeri explained, recalling his own experience. “And your head is still very mixed up.”

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Las Vegas City Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske echoed the importance of Memorial Day during Friday’s ceremony.

“Memorial Day is a solemn time,” Councilwoman Allen-Palenske said. “We all stand in solidarity supporting the men and women who lost their lives serving us.”

This comes as efforts continue to thank “No No” and all the others here in Las Vegas who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“In the service, I didn’t think I was going to get out of there,” Zicari said. “But I did and here I am.”

Zicari will join seven other D-Day veterans on a trip back to Normandy, France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

This will mark Zicari’s second trip back to Omaha Beach since 1944. He received a Purple Heart in Las Vegas in 2021 for being wounded in action on that historic day.

