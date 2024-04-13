101 cats removed from Crosby home following reports of cruelty, neglect

Apr. 12—CROSBY — An investigation into animal cruelty, neglect and hoarding led to more than 100 cats being removed Thursday, April 11, from a Crosby home.

In a news release posted Friday morning on its Facebook page, the Crosby Police Department reported about 12:15 p.m. Thursday police officers along with the assistance of the Minnesota Federated Humane Society conducted an administrative search warrant at a residence in Crosby in regard to reports of animal cruelty, animal hoarding and unsafe living conditions at the residence.

Once inside, 101 cats were located and removed from the residence. The cats were transported to the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud. Anyone missing cats in the area is asked to contact the Tri-County Humane Society at

tricountyhumanesociety.org

or 320-252-0896.

"Special thanks to Tri-County Humane Society and the Minnesota Federated Humane Society for their assistance," the Crosby Police Department reported.

Tri-County Humane Society reported its animal care team worked for more than five hours to intake, care for and process the cats.

"It will take a bit to answer a lot of questions, but one was microchipped — and we were able to reunite with their home after seven years last night!" Tri-County Humane Society reported in an email release.

Also assisting in the investigation was the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department, Crow Wing County Social Services, a Crosby building inspector and Lakes Area Wildlife Control Officer.

