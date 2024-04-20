100+ people walk to help end drunk driving

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mothers Against Drunk Driving held a walk Friday to honor loved ones lost due to impaired driving.

News Channel 8’s Alessandra Young was the Master of Ceremonies for the event.

On Friday evening, more than 100 people came out to support the 17th annual Walk Like MADD event. Their message is simple: do not drink and drive, and no more victims.

“He hit her head on, flipped her car three times and she died on the side of the road with a broken neck,” said Linda Unfried, who lost her sister in a drunk driving crash.

A crowd of people, fighting to end drunk driving. Some walked for loved ones lost due to impaired drivers.

“After she dropped her daughter off, a 17-year-old impaired driver who had almost an entire bottle of vodka because he had just broken up with his girlfriend,” Unfried said.

Unfried is the co-founder of the MADD chapter in Tampa. She lost her sister 40 years ago in a drunk driving crash.

Others in attendance have ties to either family members or friends that were killed or injured.

“I did have a friend, long time ago, who was injured in a car accident due to a drunk driver,” Erlin Monrouzeau said.

They are hoping to raise awareness about decisions that can change lives forever.

Sisters Angela Sosik and Monica Williams chose to walk for their sister, Erica, who was killed.

“It was devastating to our entire family,” Sosik said. “It was back in 2005. Her name was Erica Reid. You think you’re going to be able to get over something. There is no time limit.”

“She had a son, he was a month and four days old,” Williams said. “He’s 19 now and he’s doing well, but it was very hard at the time.”

“Her son will never know his mother and that’s just unthinkable,” Sosik said.

According to MADD, Tampa Bay leads the State of Florida in impairment-related deaths.

“They’re facing the family of a deceased person and they’re in the court room and now they feel bad for the couple of drinks when leaving the bar and the tragedies that can happen,” said John McIntyre, who attended the event.

Every step they take is a step toward ending this crime.

“There’s no excuse for this and it keeps happening,” Unfried said.

Organizers said raising awareness does not stop at the finish line. They want the community to do their part to help keep the roads safe.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.