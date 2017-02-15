10 Things to Know for Wednesday

A farmer inspects a plant to reveal an armyworm he found feeding on his maize crop at a farm on the outskirts of Harare, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization coordinator for the region David Phiri, warns that an invasion of armyworms is stripping Southern Africa of key food crops and could spread to other parts of the continent, during an emergency meeting Tuesday of 16 African nations. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. TOP AIDE'S DEPARTURE ADDS TO WHITE HOUSE TURMOIL

The ouster of national security adviser Michael Flynn, less than a month into Trump's tenure, marks another jarring setback for the new administration.

2. WHAT'S COMPLICATING US-RUSSIA RELATIONS

Russia has deployed a cruise missile in violation of a Cold War-era arms control treaty, a Trump administration official says.

3. EVACUATION ORDER LIFTED IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Authorities say nearly 200,000 residents can return to their homes because the risk of catastrophic collapse of the nation's tallest dam has been significantly reduced.

4. a href='https://apnews.com/c2e892cc1885499ba1e80bf6be15dd8e/Police-looking-for-clues-in-death-of-NKorea-leader's-brother'HIT CARRIED OUT ON HALF-BROTHER OF KIM JONG UN/a

Kim Jong Nam, who was estranged from the North Korean leader, is assassinated at an airport in Malaysia, telling medical workers before he died that he had been attacked with a chemical spray.

5. a href='https://apnews.com/d6b14e0b2a724519abeeaa9d3335a386/'It's-about-time':-Etan-Patz's-dad-finds-justice-in-verdict'GUILTY VERDICT IN CASE THAT INFLUENCED AMERICAN PARENTING/a

Nearly four decades after Etan Patz vanished near his home in New York City, a former convenience store clerk is convicted of his murder. The 6-year-old became one of the first missing children ever pictured on a milk carton.

6. WHERE GENOME EDITING MIGHT LEAD

A major new ethics report leaves open the possibility that one day scientists might try to fight diseases by altering human heredity.

7. a href='https://apnews.com/9a180be0311848c3b3cc74fe05499349/2-big-insurance-breakups-on-Valentine's-Day'TWO BIG INSURANCE BREAKUPS ON VALENTINE'S DAY/a

Aetna announces it is abandoning its planned $34 billion purchase of Humana, while Cigna says it is suing Anthem to kill a $48 billion acquisition bid.

8. a href='https://apnews.com/8c2f70cefe88450fac9868d6ffa7f59a/Armyworm-invasion-threatening-southern-Africa's-crops'WHICH PEST IS CAUSING ALARM IN AFRICA/a

An invasion of armyworms is stripping southern Africa of key food crops and could spread to other parts of the continent, experts say.

9. SIGN OF SPRING: BASEBALL IS BACK

Fifteen major league teams hold their first workouts for pitchers and catchers.

10. WHO HAD SCARY MOMENT AT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA AIRPORT

Actor Harrison Ford mistakenly lands his single-engine plane on a taxiway, passing over an airliner holding for takeoff.