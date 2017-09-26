10 Of Serena Williams' Most Relatable Parenting Moments

Throughout her pregnancy and after giving birth, tennis great and new mom Serena Williams has had several moments that had fellow parents saying to themselves, “I’ve totally been there.”

Throughout her pregnancy and after giving birth, tennis great and new mom Serena Williams has had several moments that had fellow parents saying to themselves, “I’ve totally been there.”

To celebrate Williams’ 36th birthday, we’ve rounded up her best parenting moments, from the time she went all out for her baby shower to the time she got real about the pains of pregnancy.

Here are 10 of Williams’ most relatable parenting moments:

When she couldn’t believe she was actually a mom:

It's very weird for me to believe I have a child... a KID. I'm a mom. A real MOM ️️️ — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 18, 2017

Williams and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed a baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on September 1. A couple weeks later, the tennis star posted a cute tweet admitting that the shock of becoming a parent for the first time hadn’t yet worn off.

When she got real about how rough pregnancy can be:

It's official. I no longer have ankles — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 13, 2017

Williams shared how she felt throughout her pregnancy on Twitter, discussing her swollen ankles as well as what she called “pregnancy back.”

“I’ve dubbed this to mean ― intense back pain while preggers,” she tweeted in July. “But it’s all gonna be so worth it!!!”

When she talked more about the toll pregnancy was taking on her the day she (casually) posed for Vogue:

While pregnant, Williams posted a stunning photo of herself posing for Vogue and shared that the experience was extremely draining for her.

“I was so energetic that day but then I remember being totally exhausted and needed to take a break for an hour,” she wrote. “I was still trying to understand this whole pregnancy process. Nowadays I have no ankles or toes and my fingers resemble sausages but it’s moments like this that are captured by [photographer] @mariotestino that makes everything worthwhile.”

When she crowdsourced advice from fellow parents on Twitter: