10-year-old girl hospitalized after being pulled from rough waters in Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE, La. (WGNO) — A 10-year-old girl has been hospitalized after she was pulled from rough waters off the shore of Grand Isle, police confirmed.

According to the Grand Isle Police Department, the incident happened on Sunday, May 26, around 11:30 a.m.

Grand Isle police said the girl was knocked over by a wave and unable to keep her balance, causing her to take in water.

Investigators said people on the beach pulled her onto the shore and performed CPR.

The girl was then airlifted to a hospital for emergency medical treatment.

The incident follows a report of a 13-year-old boy who’s believed to have drowned on a Grand Isle beach on Saturday, May 25.

Additional information has not been released.

