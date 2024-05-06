10-month-old girl abducted from New Mexico park found safe after mother, another woman found dead

A 10-month-old girl abducted from a New Mexico park Friday has been found safe, authorities said Monday.

An Amber Alert was issued for Eleia Maria Torres after the baby’s mother and another woman were discovered dead and her 5-year-old sister was found injured in Ned Houk Parknear Clovis around 4:30 p.m.

The 10-month-old was found “through a collaborated law enforcement effort,” according to the Clovis Police Department. Police did not share where she was found or what condition she's in, but said Eleia has been taken to a local hospital "as a precautionary measure."

An unidentified suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the abduction. The Clovis Police Department previously said they believed Eleia was abducted by the perpetrator who killed the women and injured the 5-year-old child.

"We will release more details at a later time," the department said.

Eleia Maria Torres. (Clovis Police Department)

The Clovis Police Department issued the Amber Alert for Eleia Maria Torres on Friday after officers were dispatched to Ned Houk Park in response to a 911 call about a person finding two deceased women.

Officers found the women lying on the ground near a silver Dodge minivan, Clovis police said in a Facebook statement. They had apparently been shot.

A 5-year-old girl was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to her head and taken to an area hospital, according to statements from Clovis police and state police. Her current condition isn’t clear.

The deceased women were identified by police as Samantha Cisneros, the mother of both children, and Taryn Allen. Both women were 23 and from Texico, New Mexico.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com