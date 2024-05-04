10-month-old abducted from New Mexico park after mother, another woman found dead, police say

An Amber Alert was issued for a 10-month-old girl after the baby's mother and another woman were discovered dead and a 5-year-old was found injured in a New Mexico park.

The Clovis Police Department issued the Amber Alert for Eleia Maria Torres on Friday after officers were dispatched to Ned Houk Park near Clovis around 4:30 p.m. in response to a 911 call about a person finding two deceased women.

New Mexico State Police said they do not have a suspect at this time but believe the person was driving a maroon Honda.

Eleia Maria Torres. (Clovis Police Department)

Officers found the women lying on the ground near a silver Dodge minivan, Clovis police said in a Facebook statement. They had apparently been shot.

A 5-year-old girl was found suffering from a gunshot wound to her head, according to statements from Clovis police and state police. She was taken to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, about 100 miles southeast of Clovis.

At the scene was also an infant car seat, an infant stroller and a small baby bottle, police said.

"Officers were concerned there was an infant child with the female victims when this incident happened," Clovis police said.

Officers immediately began searching for Eleia but could not find her.

The women were identified by police as Samantha Cisneros, the mother of both children, and Taryn Allen. Both women are 23 and from Texico, New Mexico.

Authorities believe Eleia was abducted by the perpetrator "and is in immediate danger," Clovis police said.

"Many details about this incident are unknown and under investigation, but of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Eleia Maria Torres," state police said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com