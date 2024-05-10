Ten new homes were dedicated in Mayfield Friday for tornado survivors. (Office of the Governor)

Ten families who survived the 2021 tornadoes in Mayfield received keys to new homes on Friday thanks to $1 million from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced.

The Hope Initiative, a coalition of local pastors and businesses, partnered to build these homes and others — a total of 42 — for people impacted by the tornadoes that swept through the area on Dec. 10, 2021, killing 57 people and injuring hundreds.

“The Hope Initiative is such a deserving name for this program, a program that has given us hope for new beginnings and a home back in Mayfield,” one of the new homeowners, Alexandria Lawson, said in a statement. “There are no words to express how grateful we are for this blessing.”

The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, donated by people from all over the country to help people impacted by the twisters, has since raised more than $52 million. Money from that fund went to covering funeral expenses for those killed in the tornadoes and is being used to help build homes, among other things.

The post 10 homes dedicated in Mayfield for tornado survivors appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.