I-10 crash leaves 2 people seriously injured: FHP

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Illinois man and woman were seriously injured Wednesday morning after the truck they were in and its attached camper overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP news release said the two were traveling westbound on Interstate 10, near mile marker 13, in the outside lane around 11:20 a.m., and the truck began traveling southwest and left the roadway.

The woman, who was driving the truck, corrected the truck after leaving the roadway, which “caused [the truck] to rotate in a clockwise manner,” the release said.

The attached camper then overturned on its left side in the outside lane of I-10. The truck then went northwest, leaving the roadway and overturning on its left side.

(Photo courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol)

The release said the truck came to a final rest on its left side, facing east on the interstate.

FHP officials said there were two helicopter lifts to nearby hospitals.

(Photo courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol)

