I-10 crash leaves 2 people seriously injured: FHP
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Illinois man and woman were seriously injured Wednesday morning after the truck they were in and its attached camper overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
2 women accused of stealing over $5,000 in products from Fairhope Publix stores
An FHP news release said the two were traveling westbound on Interstate 10, near mile marker 13, in the outside lane around 11:20 a.m., and the truck began traveling southwest and left the roadway.
The woman, who was driving the truck, corrected the truck after leaving the roadway, which “caused [the truck] to rotate in a clockwise manner,” the release said.
The attached camper then overturned on its left side in the outside lane of I-10. The truck then went northwest, leaving the roadway and overturning on its left side.
The release said the truck came to a final rest on its left side, facing east on the interstate.
Elberta teen accused of trying to sell fentanyl to Mary G. Montgomery student: MCSO
FHP officials said there were two helicopter lifts to nearby hospitals.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.