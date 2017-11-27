10 Of The Best Cyber Monday TV Deals You'll Actually Want To Shop

Cyber Monday is here and if you were looking for a time to replace your old TV, now is the time. With HDTVs as low as $199, and smart LED TVs for under $700, there’s a screen for every price point.

Here are 10 of the best Cyber Monday TV deals of 2017:

1 Best Buy -- Toshiba - 43" Class LED with Chromecast Built-in - HDTV

(Best Buy) More

Regularly: $349.99

Cyber Monday: $199.99

2 Walmart -- Samsung 58" Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV

(Walmart) More

Regularly: $799

Cyber Monday: $598

3 Best Buy -- Toshiba - 50" Class - LED with Chromecast Built-in - 4K Ultra HD TV

(Best Buy) More

Regularly: $479.99

Cyber Monday: $299.99

4 Amazon -- LG Electronics 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV