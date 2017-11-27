10 Of The Best Cyber Monday TV Deals You'll Actually Want To Shop

Cyber Monday is here and if you were looking for a time to replace your old TV, now is the time. With HDTVs as low as $199, and smart LED TVs for under $700, there’s a screen for every price point.
Here are 10 of the best Cyber Monday TV deals of 2017:
1 Best Buy -- Toshiba - 43" Class LED with Chromecast Built-in - HDTV
Regularly: $349.99
Cyber Monday: $199.99
2 Walmart -- Samsung 58" Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV
Regularly: $799
Cyber Monday: $598
3 Best Buy -- Toshiba - 50" Class - LED with Chromecast Built-in - 4K Ultra HD TV
Regularly: $479.99
Cyber Monday: $299.99
4 Amazon -- LG Electronics 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
Regularly: $1,599.99
Cyber Monday: $796.99
5 Best Buy -- Insignia - 50" Class - LED Smart - 4K Ultra HD TV Roku TV
Regularly: $449.99
Cyber Monday: $349.99
6 Amazon -- Sony's 2017 X720E 4K smart TVs
Regularly: $599.99 - $799.99
Cyber Monday: Save up to 25%
7 Walmart -- VIZIO 70" Class 4K Smart XLED Home Theater Display
Regularly: $1,298
Cyber Monday: $948
8 Amazon -- Sony KD60X690E 60-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
Regularly: $1,299
Cyber Monday: $648
9 Walmart -- Sceptre 75" Class 4K (2160P) LED TV
Regularly: $1,799.99
Cyber Monday: $999
10 Best Buy -- Samsung - 65" Class LED Smart - 4K Ultra HD TV with High Dynamic Range
Regularly: $1,599.99
Cyber Monday: $1,299.99
