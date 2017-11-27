    10 Of The Best Cyber Monday TV Deals You'll Actually Want To Shop

    Amanda Pena
    (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

    Cyber Monday is here and if you were looking for a time to replace your old TV, now is the time. With HDTVs as low as $199, and smart LED TVs for under $700, there’s a screen for every price point.

    Here are 10 of the best Cyber Monday TV deals of 2017:

    1 Best Buy -- Toshiba - 43" Class LED with Chromecast Built-in - HDTV

    (Best Buy)

    Regularly: $349.99
    Cyber Monday: $199.99

    2 Walmart -- Samsung 58" Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV

    (Walmart)

    Regularly: $799
    Cyber Monday: $598

    3 Best Buy -- Toshiba - 50" Class - LED with Chromecast Built-in - 4K Ultra HD TV

    (Best Buy)

    Regularly: $479.99
    Cyber Monday: $299.99

    4 Amazon -- LG Electronics 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

    (Amazon)

    Regularly: $1,599.99
    Cyber Monday: $796.99

    5 Best Buy -- Insignia - 50" Class - LED Smart - 4K Ultra HD TV Roku TV

    (Best Buy)

    Regularly: $449.99
    Cyber Monday: $349.99

    6 Amazon -- Sony's 2017 X720E 4K smart TVs

    (Amazon)

    Regularly: $599.99 - $799.99
    Cyber Monday: Save up to 25%

    7 Walmart -- VIZIO 70" Class 4K Smart XLED Home Theater Display

    (Walmart)

    Regularly: $1,298
    Cyber Monday: $948

    8 Amazon -- Sony KD60X690E 60-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

    (Amazon)

    Regularly: $1,299
    Cyber Monday: $648

    9 Walmart -- Sceptre 75" Class 4K (2160P) LED TV

    (Walmart)

    Regularly: $1,799.99
    Cyber Monday: $999

    10 Best Buy -- Samsung - 65" Class LED Smart - 4K Ultra HD TV with High Dynamic Range

    (Best Buy)

    Regularly: $1,599.99
    Cyber Monday: $1,299.99

