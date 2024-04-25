Here are the 10 best Columbia SC area high schools in 2024, US News & World Report says

Do you know how well your child’s school is performing?

If not, U.S. News & World Report can help.

The publication recently unveiled its list of best high schools in South Carolina for 2024, as well as the best schools in specific cities and school districts. The list was part of a greater ranking of 17,660 high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

U.S. News & World Report ranked 42 high schools in the Columbia metro area.

Spring Hill High School in Chapin claimed the top spot in the Columbia area for 2024. Spring Hill also ranked fifth best high school in the whole state, according to U.S. News & World Report.

To rank the schools, U.S. News & World Report scored them on six factors: college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate.

Below are the 10 best high schools in the Columbia area.

#1 Spring Hill High School

Location: Chapin

School district: Lexington 5

Enrollment: 1,089

National ranking: 893

#2 Chapin High School

Location: Chapin

School district: Lexington 5

Enrollment: 1,615

National ranking: 1,304

#3 Dreher High School

Location: Columbia

School district: Richland 1

Enrollment: 1,150

National ranking: 1,572

#4 A.C. Flora High School

Location: Columbia

School district: Richland 1

Enrollment: 1,352

National ranking: 1,739

#5 River Bluff High School

Location: Lexington

School district: Lexington 1

Enrollment: 2,197

National ranking: 1,846

#6 Lexington High School

Location: Lexington

School district: Lexington 1

Enrollment: 2,410

National ranking: 2,111

#7 Dutch Fork High School

Location: Irmo

School district: Lexington 5

Enrollment: 1,726

National ranking: 2,590

#8 Blythewood High School

Location: Blythewood

School district: Richland 2

Enrollment: 2,094

National ranking: 2,675

#9 Spring Valley High School

Location: Columbia

School district: Richland 2

Enrollment: 2,187

National ranking: 3,081

#10 Batesburg-Leesville High School

Location: Batesburg-Leesville

School district: Lexington 3

Enrollment: 547

National ranking: 5,942