Here are the 10 best Columbia SC area high schools in 2024, US News & World Report says
Do you know how well your child’s school is performing?
If not, U.S. News & World Report can help.
The publication recently unveiled its list of best high schools in South Carolina for 2024, as well as the best schools in specific cities and school districts. The list was part of a greater ranking of 17,660 high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
U.S. News & World Report ranked 42 high schools in the Columbia metro area.
Spring Hill High School in Chapin claimed the top spot in the Columbia area for 2024. Spring Hill also ranked fifth best high school in the whole state, according to U.S. News & World Report.
To rank the schools, U.S. News & World Report scored them on six factors: college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate.
Below are the 10 best high schools in the Columbia area. For the complete ranking of Columbia high schools, click here.
#1 Spring Hill High School
Location: Chapin
School district: Lexington 5
Enrollment: 1,089
National ranking: 893
#2 Chapin High School
Location: Chapin
School district: Lexington 5
Enrollment: 1,615
National ranking: 1,304
#3 Dreher High School
Location: Columbia
School district: Richland 1
Enrollment: 1,150
National ranking: 1,572
#4 A.C. Flora High School
Location: Columbia
School district: Richland 1
Enrollment: 1,352
National ranking: 1,739
#5 River Bluff High School
Location: Lexington
School district: Lexington 1
Enrollment: 2,197
National ranking: 1,846
#6 Lexington High School
Location: Lexington
School district: Lexington 1
Enrollment: 2,410
National ranking: 2,111
#7 Dutch Fork High School
Location: Irmo
School district: Lexington 5
Enrollment: 1,726
National ranking: 2,590
#8 Blythewood High School
Location: Blythewood
School district: Richland 2
Enrollment: 2,094
National ranking: 2,675
#9 Spring Valley High School
Location: Columbia
School district: Richland 2
Enrollment: 2,187
National ranking: 3,081
#10 Batesburg-Leesville High School
Location: Batesburg-Leesville
School district: Lexington 3
Enrollment: 547
National ranking: 5,942