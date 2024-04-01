1 seriously hurt in shooting at south Charlotte apartments, MEDIC says

MEDIC says one person is being treated for serious injuries after a shooting investigation in south Charlotte.

It happened on Beacon Ridge Road off South Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

A Channel 9 crew could see several officers investigating at an apartment complex.

Channel 9 is asking police for more information on the victim and what led to the gunfire.

