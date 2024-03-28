1 person killed in Merced County house fire, deputies say

TechCrunch

A Scottish company building one of the U.K.'s first all-electric intercity bus networks has raised $14 million (£11 million) in a Series A round as it looks to expand across the entire country. Building any bus network from scratch -- electric or otherwise -- isn't something anyone can conjure up overnight with a laptop and endless amounts of coffee. "In 2019, we didn't have a [web] domain … we didn't have anything, actually," Bradbury told TechCrunch.