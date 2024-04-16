1 person injured when fire breaks out in Beltzhoover home

Crews were called to a house fire in the city’s Beltzhoover neighborhood late Monday night.

The fire broke out around 11:40 p.m. in the 800 block of Taft Avenue.

One person was taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘She’s just gone’: Mom of 18-year-old found murdered in Washington County speaks out Man attacked inside his Sewickley home speaks out about terrifying ordeal 11 Investigates Exclusive: Judge’s decision under scrutiny for 3rd time in less than a year VIDEO: Local Olympic medalist, girl’s basketball coach reacts to excitement Caitlin Clark brought to sport DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts