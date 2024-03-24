1 person fatally shot in north Charlotte; police speaking with a person of interest

Charlotte police detectives are speaking with a person of interest believed to have knowledge about the fatal shooting of a man early Sunday.

The man was discovered shortly after 1 a.m., when police responded to a call for assault with a deadly weapon in the 3500 block of Arvin Drive in north Charlotte, a release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

When police arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Police were aided by homicide unit detectives and crime scene search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives from CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim Services, Charlotte Fire Department and Medic also assisted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective. Detective Carter is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public also may leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.