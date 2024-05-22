1-Year-Old Went into Cardiac Arrest and Died After Mom’s Boyfriend Allegedly Beat Him: 'Sickening'

Edward Murray has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Kareem Keita

An Ohio man has been accused of murdering his girlfriend's toddler son earlier this month.

Kareem Keita, 1, was pronounced dead at a Cincinnati, Ohio, hospital on May 5, days after he was found unresponsive in his home, the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Powers said in a statement.

The statement referred to the alleged victim only as K.K., but he was identified by WLWT, WCPO and the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Edward Murray, 23, was arrested in connection with Kareem's death and was later indicted on several charges, including murder, per Powers’ statement.

The child was killed on May 1, the statement alleged.

An investigation into the brutal injuries sustained by Kareem revealed he suffered cardiac arrest leading to a brain injury, a fractured rib, a lacerated liver, bleeding eye tissue and brain swelling, according to the statement.

Physicians at the hospital said the injuries on Kareem "could only have occurred from violent impacts against objects or from delivered blows," the statement said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Kareem’s mother, Aminata Keita, was dating Murray for about three months at the time of the killing, the statement said. On May 1, Murray was playing with Kareem outside the home before allegedly bringing him inside and putting him “directly to bed,” according to the statement.

The child skipped dinner because he was tired, Murray allegedly said, per the statement. Authorities allege that Murray said he spent “several minutes” with Kareem in the boy's bedroom.

Murray and Aminata Keita then allegedly smoked marijuana and neither checked on the child for the rest of the night, per the statement. Murray was allegedly alone with Kareem the following morning when the child was found to be unresponsive.

“Murray was unable to provide any alternate explanation for how K.K. could have been injured so severely,” the prosecuting attorney's statement claimed.

Murray has been indicted on two counts of murder, one count of assault and one count of child endangerment, according to online court records reviewed by PEOPLE.

“This case is both heartbreaking and sickening. I cannot imagine the amount of evil required to hurt an innocent child so severely,” Powers said in the statement. “It is genuinely disturbing to think someone capable of doing this might walk among us.”

Online court records show Murray is being held on $1 million bail. It’s unclear if he has entered pleas or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



