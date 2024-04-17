1-year-old boy from Minnesota dies in fall from South Dakota hotel window

JACKSON, Minn. — A southern Minnesota community is mourning, supporting a family after their 1-year-old son fell to his death from a hotel window.

Madden Hein was with his family visiting Sioux Falls, South Dakota, according to family members.

Police in Sioux Falls said it was Saturday morning when they received a call of a 1-year-old boy falling out of a third-floor hotel window, in what appeared to be a tragic accident.

"That's exactly what it was, was an accident," said Amy Schuett, a family friend of more than 20 years.

Madden Hein / Credit: GoFundMe

Madden Hein's parents, Kathryn and Alex Hein, are both coaches and teachers in the Jackson County School District in Southern Minnesota.

The district canceled classes Wednesday.

They say Madden will live on through organ donation. An honor walk in honor of Madden was held at a Sioux Falls hospital.

"The staff lined the halls of the hospital and the family was there with Madden, walking him to surgery to donate his organs, and it was an amazing experience, but yet heart-wrenching at the same time," said Schuett. "That was probably the hardest thing I will ever do in my life. It was so uplifting at the same time, just knowing that Madden's going to help all these little kids."

READ MORE: Mendota Heights school aims to become 5th Minnesota school with inclusive playground

On Facebook, Madden's mother wrote her son had gained his angel wings. The community in Jackson has shown up big time, said Schuett.

"They're coming together with meals and donations and anything they could possibly need," she said.

For a family who needs all they can get after losing their real life superhero.

"Pray for Kathryn and Alex and their families, they really need our support right now," said Schuett.

A celebration of life service for Madden will be held this Saturday at the Jackson County Central High School gymnasium.

Man charged with murdering an Uber driver after believing she was connected to a scam

Escaped circus elephant, Viola, stops traffic in Montana city

Cuba willing to accept more U.S. deportations, official says