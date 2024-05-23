Body with multiple gunshot wounds found in woods

Someone found a body riddled with gunshot wounds in the woods of a northeast Charlotte community Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Neighbors are piecing together the crime alongside the police after overnight gunfire sent some running inside.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives with the North Tryon Division are looking into crucial details that can explain what happened in the residential area.

People in the area said they may hear random gunfire from time to time but there’s never been a homicide investigation.

However, some kids in the community got an unfortunate, up-close view of the homicide investigation.

“It’s very scary to know that you’re not even safe in the community where there’s a lot of kids that walk around,” said 16-year-old Christopher Carbajal.

Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe spoke with the teen with his guardian’s permission.

Carbajal said he stepped out to walk his dog Tuesday night.

“And, like, two minutes later I hear six or eight gunshots just go off one after another,” he said.

The gunfire was close, so he didn’t stick around to see where it came from.

“I went right back inside, that was my first instinct,” he said.

Someone called CMPD the next day to report that a body was discovered in the woods behind homes along Ann Elizabeth Drive in the Kingswood community.

“Since there are bike trails in the back, the kids usually go back there on their bikes, and one of the kids found them,” Carbajal said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have not confirmed when they believe the shooting happened.

“At this point, it’s too early in the investigation, but homicide is following up to get a timeframe,” said Maj. Torri Tellis.

Channel 9 is asking authorities for the identity of the victim and where they are from.

It’s a scene that’s left Carbajal putting two-and-two together when it comes to what he heard Tuesday night.

“It kind of freaked me out since the gunshots were last night, so my initial thought was somebody got shot,” the teen said.

Officers have been canvassing that community looking for and interviewing witnesses as well as doorbell camera video.

There was no word on suspects.

