1 killed, 2 injured in Brooklyn fire; FDNY investigating arson

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was killed and two people were injured following a fire that was set on purpose at a Brooklyn apartment Friday night, according to the NYPD.

The blaze broke out at 317 Monroe Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11:15 p.m., police said. A 70-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive, and was later pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A 65-year-old woman was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals Woodhull with smoke inhalation, police said.

An FDNY Fire Marshall deemed that the fire was “intentionally set.” Investigators have one person of interest in police custody, authorities said.

The city’s medical examiner’s office will determine the victim’s cause of death.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.

