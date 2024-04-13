1 killed, 1 injured after shooting at Antioch apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed and another man was injured after a shooting in Antioch.

Metro police said the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Friday, April 12 in the parking lot of an apartment complex located in the 3300 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Police officers at the scene told News 2 one of the victims was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. The second victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by a family member.

No suspects are in custody.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.