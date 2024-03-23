1 killed, 1 hurt by mountain lion in first fatal attack in California in two decades

A mountain lion attacked two people Saturday in El Dorado County, killing one of them in what is believed to be the first such fatal incident in 20 years, authorities said.

“At 1:13 p.m., the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call indicating that two people had been attacked by a mountain lion,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “This occurred in a remote part of El Dorado County near Georgetown, CA.

“Unfortunately, there is one individual who was mortally wounded during the attack. The other individual who was attacked suffered injuries and was taken to a local area hospital for treatment. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

The condition of the victim who survived was not released, but dispatch audio reviewed by The Sacramento Bee said the individual was bitten in the face.

A dispatcher can be heard requesting help “for a possible mountain lion attack.”

“Information they had was the (reporting party’s) brother was being pinned down on the lion and the lion had a hold of his neck, the 18-year-old male,” the dispatcher said.

The attack occurred five miles southeast of Georgetown on Darling Ridge Road near Skid Road not far from Dutch Canyon, according to dispatchers.

“The reporting party ... was also bit in the face and the victim is in an unknown location at this point,” the dispatcher said.

Further details were not immediately available and a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

However, the department’s listing of verified mountain lion attacks on humans indicates the last fatal attack in California occurred in January 2004 in Whiting Ranch Regional Park in Orange County.

News accounts from that incident indicate a 35-year-old cyclist named Mark Reynolds was killed after he stopped to fix his bicycle chain and was attacked.

The last fatal attack in Northern California occurred in the Auburn State Recreation Area in El Dorado County April 23, 1994, when 40-year-old Barbara Schoener was attacked in Auburn Lake Trails.

At the time, Schoener was the first person killed by a mountain lion in the state since 1909, The Bee previously reported.

Mountain lions are protected by law from being hunted in California, and have been designated as a specially protected mammal since the passage of Proposition 117 in 1990.

Mountain lion attacks on humans are considered rare, with about two dozen reported since the mid-1980s, and fatal attacks are considered much more rare.

Recent reports of mountain lion attacks on humans include the May 2022 attack on a hiker in Trinity County who was saved when her dog, a 2½-year-old Belgian Malinois named Eva, fought the cat off.

The hiker survived, but the dog later died.