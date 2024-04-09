1 hospitalized after plane crash in Ohio airport
A person was hospitalized after a plane crashed at an Ohio airport last weekend.
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport wrote on social media that there was an incident involving a small private aircraft and emergency responders were dispatched to the scene.
Two people were in the plane and medics transported one to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
State troopers said the plane touched down on the runway, bounced, and then nosed-dived into the runway. Impairment is not suspected in the crash, state troopers indicated.
The airfield reopened just after 7:15 p.m., airport officials said.
The FAA has been notified and will be investigating.