1 fatally shot in east Charlotte
A person was fatally shot Friday night in east Charlotte, police said.
The homicide happened at about 7 p.m. on Boswell Road, which is in a neighborhood off Pence Road.
CMPD investigates 2nd homicide of the night
The shooting victim was a young male and was found in the backyard, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. He died at the scene, MEDIC said.
CMPD is searching for a suspect.
Another homicide was reported earlier in south Charlotte on Pinehurst Park Drive.
No further information was released.
