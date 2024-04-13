1 fatally shot in east Charlotte

A person was fatally shot Friday night in east Charlotte, police said.

The homicide happened at about 7 p.m. on Boswell Road, which is in a neighborhood off Pence Road.

CMPD investigates 2nd homicide of the night

The shooting victim was a young male and was found in the backyard, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. He died at the scene, MEDIC said.

CMPD is searching for a suspect.

Another homicide was reported earlier in south Charlotte on Pinehurst Park Drive.

No further information was released.

