1 dead in Warren condo fire

A man is dead after a fire at a Warren condominium complex Saturday afternoon, Warren officials said.

The fire occurred at the 8000 block of Willow Court in the Bear Creek Condominium complex in Warren, with firefighters dispatched to the scene around 1:32 p.m. Saturday, the Warren Fire Department said in a press release. Firefighters who arrived on scene discovered an unconscious adult male, who was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Crews arrived on scene within four minutes of a 911 call, which reported smoke in the air and fire alarms going off from two condominiums in the complex, the Warren Fire Department said. Firefighters made entry to the two apartments, where they found the victim unconscious in a chair in a living room area of one of the two condominiums. He underwent CPR and was transported to a local hospital, where officials pronounced him dead.

While an investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing, fire investigators onsite found the origin not suspicious and concluded arson was unlikely, the Warren Fire Department said. The condominium where the fire originated suffered fire damage, while the two condominiums both suffered smoke and minimal water damage. It is unclear which condominium the victim was found inside.

Hospital staff told investigators the victim may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the fire, and the cause of death will be determined after an autopsy and consultation with the Macomb County Medical Examiners Office, the Warren Fire Department said. The victim's identity has not been released and officials are working to confirm whether he was a resident of the condominium complex.

The Warren Fire Department is conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Warren condo fire leaves man dead