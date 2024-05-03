CJ Barrymore's to unveil 3-story go-kart attraction: What to know

One of Macomb County's most popular attractions is about to get a super-sized upgrade.

The newly transformed go-kart track at C.J. Barrymore's, located at 21750 Hall Road in Clinton Township, will be revealed Friday after months of renovations.

The new, three-story Indy SkyTrack stands 30 feet tall and runs 1,500 feet long.

The older, smaller track had a three-lane pit, where karts are loaded, which was doubled to six lanes in the renovation.

The cost of an all-day wristband at C.J. Barrymore's, which includes access to the new track, and nearly all other attractions except the arcade and batting cages, is $49. Without the wristband, an individual ride on the Indy SkyTrack is $12.

Requirements for Indy SkyTrack

While there are no age restrictions, single riders of the new track must be at least 60 inches tall. If a person doesn't meet the height requirement to be a driver, double carts are available to allow a person 16 years or older to drive a cart for a passenger who is a minimum of 40 inches tall.

C.J. Barrymore's Indy SkyTrack hours

The track will officially open to the public at 8 p.m. Friday. The remainder of the park will still be accessible prior to the track's opening.

C.J. Barrymore's is currently open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through June 1, when summer hours begin and the park is open daily. The park will open Monday, May 27 for Memorial Day.

Friday hours: 4-11 p.m.

Saturday hours: noon to 11 p.m.

Sunday hours: noon to 8 p.m.

Follow the Detroit Free Press on Instagram (@detroitfreepress), TikTok (@detroitfreepress), YouTube (@DetroitFreePress), Twitter/X (@freep), and LinkedIn, and like us on Facebook (@detroitfreepress).

Contact Elissa Robinson: erobinson@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: CJ Barrymore's opening Indy SkyTrack go-kart track: What to know