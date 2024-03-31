1 dead after shooting in University City, MEDIC says

One person is dead after a shooting in the University City area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide along University City Boulevard, not far from UNC Charlotte.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Channel 9 is heading to the scene and working to learn more.

