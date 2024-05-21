1 dead in late-night Union Ave shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person is dead following a shooting on Union Avenue late Monday night.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Union Avenue near 1st Street at around 11:45 p.m. Video from the scene showed a yellow tarp covering a victim’s body.

Bakersfield police told 17 News no arrests have been made and there was no description for a possible suspect.

