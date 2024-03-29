Man killed, another person injured during landlord/tenant dispute in Orlando

Update:

According to police, two armed people came to a home on Dorado Avenue to settle a landlord/tenant dispute.

After an argument ensued, both people were shot by the tenant.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was identified as 40-year-old Angel Luis Santos, according to police.

All parties have been identified, and police are no longer looking for anyone outstanding.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

Previous story:

Orlando police responded to a shooting that left one man killed and another person with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday in Orlando’s Dover Manor neighborhood.

At about 11 a.m., police were called to Dorado Avenue near South Semoran Boulevard and Lake Underhill Road in reference to the shooting.

One person died at the scene.

Another person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment. That person is expected to survive.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

