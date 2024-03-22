1 dead, 1 hurt in double shooting, major road shut down in northeast Atlanta, police say

Authorities are investigating a deadly double shooting in northeast Atlanta.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that just before 5 a.m. Friday, officers received reports of a person shot at the intersection of Windemere Drive NE and Cheshire Bridge Road NE.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they located two people who had been shot.

Police confirmed one of the victims was dead. The condition of the second victim has not been released.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

No further information has been released. Police have blocked off part of Cheshire Bridge Road due to the investigation.

The shooting remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: