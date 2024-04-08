1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Atlanta, police say
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Joseph E. Boone Blvd. this evening.
Police say they responded to the 700 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW to a persons shot call. When they arrived, they say found two men had been shot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
One of the men was suffering from his injuries, but was taken to the hospital. The other victim however died on scene, police say.
TRENDING STORIES:
23-year-old mother missing 3 weeks after someone cleaned out her apartment, family says
Coast Guard searching for man who jumped from cruise ship in front of his family
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
We have a Channel 2 Action News photographer headed to the scene and will have more for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: