1 arrested after DUI crash in Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An individual was arrested following a DUI crash near Highway 99 in Fresno over the weekend, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, they responded to a crash on Sunday evening in the area of Highway 99 and Olive Avenue in Fresno.

Investigators say it was determined a sedan vehicle came onto the freeway from the onramp and struck a Tacoma truck. The driver of the sedan was left with serious injuries and the driver of the Tacoma was left with minor injuries. Serious damage was done to both vehicles during the crash.

According to officers, the driver of the sedan was arrested under suspicion of DUI.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.