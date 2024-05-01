1 arrested, 2 still wanted in Augusta Mall shooting

Two additional suspects are wanted in connection to a shooting Sunday inside Dillard's at the Augusta Mall that injured one person.

Samoney Tanksley, 26, is wanted for aggravated assault, according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Tanksley is known to frequent the area of Pineview Court in Martinez and is a Black woman with short, black hair. She is 5-foot-6 and weighs 133 pounds.

Samoney Tanksley, 26, and Kay-Sean Nealy, 20, are both wanted for aggravated assault in connection to a shooting Sunday at Augusta Mall. Nealy should be considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.

Kay-Sean Nealy, 20, is wanted for aggravated assault, according to the release.

The sheriff's office said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Nealy is a Black man with long, black braided hair, according to the release. He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 182 pounds.

Tybrea Elester Nicole Nelson, 24, was arrested Monday in connection to the shooting and is charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting, according to previous reporting.

Anyone with information about Tanksley's or Nealy's whereabouts is asked to contact investigator Britney Moore at 706-821-4850.

