$1.8 million Jersey Cash 5 jackpot won by two NJ lottery players. Where tickets were sold

Two New Jersey lottery players hit a $1,800,840 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Saturday.

The winning tickets, each worth $900,420, were sold at the AJ Seabra Supermarket on Lafayette Street in Newark (Essex County) and at The Mart on Shrewsbury Avenue in Tinton Falls (Monmouth County), the New Jersey Lottery announced on Monday

The winning Jersey Cash 5 numbers for Saturday, May 11 were: 13, 18, 24, 29, 35 with the XTRA: 03

The retailers each get a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Jersey Cash 5 is a daily lottery draw game from the New Jersey Lottery. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 45 and can add the Xtra for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Drawings are held seven days a week at 10:57 p.m.

Gambling too much? You can get help by calling 800-GAMBLER or clicking on www.800gambler.org

