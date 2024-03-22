After $1.2 trillion spending bill passes U.S. House, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to vacate chair

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks at a campaign rally March 9, 2024, in Rome, Ga. House Speaker Mike Johnson is at risk of being ousted. Greene filed a “motion to vacate” Friday, March 22, in the middle of a House vote on a $1.2 trillion package to keep the government open. | Mike Stewart

The U.S. House passed a $1.2 trillion spending bill Friday that would fund the government through the end of fiscal year 2024. It now heads to the Senate, where it faces opposition from some Republicans.

The spending package was approved in a 286-134 vote, with many conservative Republicans voting against the package, and leading to a challenge against House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who has only been in his position since October after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said she filed a motion to vacate the chair after the vote because she felt “betrayed” by Johnson. In an interview posted to X, Greene said she didn’t think the bill did enough to protect the border and Johnson didn’t give lawmakers enough time to review the bill.

“It’s more of a warning and a pink slip,” Greene told reporters, according to Fox News. “There’s not a time limit on this, it doesn’t have to be forced. ... But I’m not saying that it won’t happen in two weeks, or it won’t happen.”

The spending package covers funding for defense, homeland security, education, and several other federal agencies.

Utah’s all-Republican congressional delegation was split over support of the $1.2 trillion spending bill. Here’s how Utah’s representatives voted:

Rep. Blake Moore, who represents Utah’s 1st Congressional District, who is in House leadership, voted in favor of the bill.

Rep. Celeste Maloy, of Utah’s 2nd District, also voted in favor. She released a statement saying, “One of Congress’ most important jobs under the Constitution is to pass a budget. Doing so requires leadership and compromise, which is often a principled decision. But conservatives came out ahead on this one with critical wins for our national defense and border patrol, including the largest military pay raise in decades and significant cuts to non-defense, non-VA spending.”

Rep. John Curtis, who represents Utah’s 3rd District, said he voted no on the bill. He said, “As a conservative member of Congress, I strongly oppose omnibus spending bills. I appreciate some of the aspects of this bill such as pay raises for our servicemembers, increasing funding for Border Patrol agents, and prohibiting funding to the scandal-plagued UNRWA. However, we need more reforms to get our house in order, prioritize fiscal responsibility and resist the temptation to engage in wasteful and irresponsible spending. I voted no on this package.”

Rep. Burgess Owens, of Utah’s 4th District, also opposed the bill. In a statement he said, “I voted ‘no’ on today’s minibus. Allocating more money to further the current administration’s reckless agenda is something I cannot support. We must confront the dire crisis unfolding along our southern border, a scenario both incentivized and facilitated by the policies of President (Joe) Biden. It is imperative that we, as Republicans, seriously prioritize an effective solution.”

The bill now heads to the Senate, where Republican Sen. Mike Lee has spoken against the bill. He has also proposed amendments to the bill alongside other Republican senators.