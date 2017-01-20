'Wilson' Sneak Peek: Woody Harrelson Drops a Parental Bombshell on His Ex-Wife

Daniel Clowes is one of America’s most acclaimed graphic novelists, thanks to works such as Ghost World and his comic Art School Confidential — both of which were subsequently adapted for the big screen. As with both of those coming-of-age comedies, he’s handling screenwriting duties for the latest film based on his work, Wilson, which stars Woody Harrelson as a lonely middle-aged neurotic. Ahead of its debut at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Yahoo Movies is premiering an exclusive clip (watch it above) from the film, directed by Craig Johnson (The Skeleton Twins) and scheduled to reach theaters on March 24.

Wilson will chart Harrelson’s less-than-totally-lovable loser on an odyssey sparked by a stunning discovery: he has a teenage daughter (Isabella Amara) who he never knew existed. As he quickly learns, his estranged ex-wife (Laura Dern) put the kid up for adoption 17 years ago behind his back, in large part because, well, he’s a nut. That conclusion is certainly evident in the scene above, in which Wilson interrupts Dern at her waitress job to confront her with a picture of their offspring — a moment that leaves Dern’s customers furious, and her more than a bit stunned by his wacko (and profane) behavior.

Given that Clowes’ sense of humor is, shall we say, quite bleak and droll, the ensuing reunion likely won’t be all rainbows and sunshine. Nonetheless, Wilson seems primed to deliver some prime black comedy in Park City and beyond.

‘Wilson’: Watch the trailer: